WWE's Lexis King Opens Up On The Level Of Realism In His NXT Vignettes

In September, WWE began airing vignettes for a mysterious new member of the "WWE NXT" roster. The figure later revealed himself to be Brian Pillman Jr., now known as Lexis King, stating his ambition to carve an identity separate from that of his father, the late Brian Pillman. Throughout the various video teasers, King reiterated that he barely even remembered his father, hence his decision to take on the name of the man who raised him instead. During a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, King opened up about the authenticity behind these introductory vignettes.

"It was 100% real," King said. "I felt that way for a very long time. It was just a shot in the dark, it was just pure chance that the creative happened to be right on board with that. I came into WWE, I told them my real story and that I don't have a gimmick. This isn't a character, this is real life. Wrestling has had a real impact on my life and I said, 'This is what I need to do.' I wanted this. I wanted to become my own man. It's impossible to be better than [the original]. The second coming is never better than the original. I was never going to be a better Brian Pilman, and I knew that. I knew that I needed to more or less disparage his name and create my own."

King later clarified that he has no ill will toward his father. In fact, King said he inherited some positive traits from the former WWE and WCW star. Ultimately though, King yearned for a fresh canvas to create his own distinct persona. Now, he has an opportunity to do that in the place he believes to be "the biggest stage of them all."

