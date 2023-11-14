Spoilers: Backstage Details On Tuesday Night's Double Taping Of WWE NXT

There's a lot of buzz around "WWE NXT" heading into Tuesday ight, as WWE will tape two episodes of "NXT" in order to give talent a week off for Thanksgiving. Not only did the show draw a strong number last Tuesday, but it was revealed "NXT" had upgraded its TV deal, agreeing to a five-year contract with The CW Network. And it seems as though "NXT" has no plans of slowing down.

Fightful Select has obtained information regarding Tuesday night's "NXT" tapings, while noting that things could be changed at the last minute. As of now, however, the "NXT" Tag Team Championship match between Chase U members Andre Chase and Duke Hudson and Tony D'Angelo and Stacks is set to open the broadcast. The match was one of several announced last week, along with Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin, and Iron Survivor qualifying bouts between Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend and Joe Coffey and Trick Williams.

In regards to the latter match, it's expected that Williams will be accompanied to the ring by long-time friend and associate Carmelo Hayes, despite the recent tensions between them. Hayes has been accused of attacking Williams several weeks ago, preventing him from wrestling or a shot at the "NXT" Championship, and Williams would inadvertently hit Hayes last week while attempting to punch Lexis King. Meanwhile, Chad Gable will join the Supernova Sessions, which is expected to set up Gable challenging Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup.

As for other potential appearances, Indus Sher was spotted at the WWE Performance Center, though they are not confirmed for the show. One person who won't be there is Jade Cargill, with PWInsider reporting that despite fan speculation, Cargill is not scheduled for Tuesday's shows.