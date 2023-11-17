WWE NXT Talent Names Jade Cargill First Among Wrestlers She Wants To Emulate

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill elicited a massive buzz when she signed with WWE in late September, with multiple WWE Superstars, and even Shawn Michaels, showcasing their desire to work with her. During a recent interview with "The Porch," "WWE NXT" talent Jaida Parker stated her intention to draw a similar reaction one day.

"I'm trying to be like Jade Cargill, like when she came. I'm trying to [draw the reaction of] like 'Oh, we want her,'" Parker said. "She's a beautiful woman, and she's an athlete. I want to be like that. I want them to be like, 'Oh, that's Becky [Lynch]. I want her over here.' Trish Stratus, all of them. Zoey Stark, Lita, Rhea [Ripley], Sasha Banks, Naomi. I'm trying to get that, and until then, I'm going to keep talking. But you're going to see in the ring, eventually, it's going be up there. That's my goal."

Parker, a former LSU soccer player, first entered the WWE system last year after participating in a series of tryouts during WrestleMania 38 week in Dallas, Texas. Recently, Parker competed in the 2023 "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament, facing Karmen Petrovic in the opening round. Despite Parker's early elimination in the tournament, she is determined to continue building her resume in "NXT," and perhaps, someday, make it to WWE's main roster.

While Parker is focused on climbing her way up the ranks in "NXT" right now, Jade Cargill has yet to receive an official brand assignment. The new WWE signee was last spotted on the October 24 episode of "NXT," watching on as Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to win the "NXT" Women's Championship.

