CM Punk Teases Involvement In WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series On Social Media

Next week, WWE will travel to Chicago, Illinois for their 37th annual Survivor Series event. Based on the location of this show, many wrestling fans have brought up the possibility of a major return – specifically that of former WWE Champion CM Punk. Despite previous reports stating that there are no talks between Punk and WWE, the "Second City Saint" continues to tease his involvement in the November 25 premium live event.

In one of his new Instagram stories, Punk shared an update on his Tuesday afternoon exercise session, revealing he had burned 666 calories. "Just working out!" the caption read. Upon closer inspection though, Punk also attached the song "War Pigs" by Faith No More, which is a cover of the official 2023 Survivor Series theme song, "War Pigs" by Black Sabbath. As of now, it remains to be seen if Punk's teasers will result in a return to WWE, or if they're simply a bluff.

Following Monday's episode of "WWE RAW," Cody Rhodes' team appears to be down a number heading into WarGames, fueling more speculation that Punk may resurface to fill that position. Recent reports, however, have pointed toward Randy Orton as the likely candidate for the final participant in the men's WarGames match.