Bianca Belair Talks Making History With Two WWE Stars

After making her mark on WWE's developmental brand "WWE NXT," Bianca Belair was brought to the main roster in April 2020. Since then she has made history, most notably with former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone as they became the first Black women to main event at a WrestleMania.

During her appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," she spoke about how it was one of the matches that defined her career.

"I mean, definitely WrestleMania [37] 100%," said Belair. "The history that we made, the representation, the importance of that match, that was needed in WWE and we did that. So, 100% that would be like the match at the top of the list, because that's something that was needed, that was unprecedented, and that was the match that spoke everything about who I am."

Belair also spoke about how she and Bayley made history too, one of which was when they became the first women to have a one-on-one women's ladder match in WWE history, which took place at Extreme Rules in 2022.

"Outside of that too I feel like any match with Bayley that I've had because we — Bayley, we've made so much history, also, our matches are so unique and different. From the Hell in the Cell match, Last Woman Standing match, the Ladder match, it's like –- any of those matches. Just tell anybody to watch one of those matches."

After a short hiatus, "The EST" made her return to WWE on the October 20 edition of "WWE SmackDown."

