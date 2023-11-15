Former AEW Star Sonny Kiss Wrestling Former WWE Women's Champ On Impact TV This Week

Former AEW star Sonny Kiss will face off against Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity on the November 16 edition of Impact.

In a recent backstage interview on Impact, Kiss revealed how she was disappointed to have not won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match on her Impact debut.

"I would've loved to win that Call Your Shot Gauntlet and go on to face Trinity for the Knockouts Championship. But, unfortunately, didn't happen. But, that's okay, 'cause I'm here to tell you this: Here at Impact, now that I'm here, it's going to be Sonny All Year Long," said Kiss.

Her interview was interrupted by Trinity, who hugged the new Impact Wrestling star and offered her a match on next week's Impact.

"You know I'm a fan. I overheard what you said, and if you're serious about that match next week, since I'm the champ and all, maybe I can talk to Impact management and see if it can happen next week," said the Impact Knockouts Champion. The two then hugged each other, before Kiss praised how Impact "does business."

Kiss made her Impact debut at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view last month in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match,googl which was won by Jordynne Grace. This week's Impact show is shaping up to be an exciting one as the Impact World Tag Team Championship will be on the line, defended by champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey against Kenny King and Sheldon Jean, Moose facing Heath in a singles match, while IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will go one-on-one with Josh Alexander.