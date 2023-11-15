Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre's Heel Turn On WWE Raw

This past Monday night on "WWE Raw" at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, Drew McIntyre helped The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Damian Priest retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship before shaking hands with reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. According to Fightful Select, McIntyre's heel turn had been planned internally for "at least a couple of months."

McIntyre, who unsuccessfully challenged Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 earlier this month, now looks set to join forces with The Judgment Day in the upcoming men's WarGames match — which is traditionally a five-on-five bout — at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 premium live event on November 25.

The Judgment Day (Bálor, Priest, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) is currently set to take on reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rollins, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso in that two-ring cage bout. Fightful Select has allegedly been told that the fifth member of Rollins, Zayn, Rhodes, and Uso's team is scheduled to be revealed before Survivor Series: WarGames.

After "Raw" went off the air on Monday evening, "The Scottish Warrior" took to social media and captioned a photo of him and Ripley shaking hands with, "Daddy's home. #WWERaw." WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reacted to McIntyre's heel turn on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show and said that the former WWE Champion and Ripley looked like a "power couple."