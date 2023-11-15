WWE's Dijak Trolls Fellow NXT Star Bron Breakker With A Rhyme

Even Dijak will admit that trash talk is not his strong suit. In a tweet earlier today, addressing a confrontation with Bron Breakker on last night's "WWE NXT." Dijak pointed out that Breakker's name rhymes with Yawn Maker. "That can't just be a coincidence," Dijak wrote. "It can't be." Though Dijak was not happy with his quip.

Look all I'm saying is that Bron Breakker rhymes with Yawn Maker and that can't just be a coincidence. It can't be. 🥱 https://t.co/RHtF3R8AtY — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) November 15, 2023

"This burn sucked ass," Dijak replied to his tweet, "whatever I'm just gonna kick the s**t out of him." Dijak qualified for the Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline, defeating Tyler Bate on the November 7 episode. Breakker has yet to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Breakker is coming off a bitter feud with Von Wagner, which saw the two second-generation stars fight over the head injury that Wagner sustained at the hands of a vicious assault from the former "NXT" Champion.

As it stands, Dijak feels he's on the most fulfilling run of his tenure in WWE. Initially wrestling under the name Dominik Dijakovic, the former ROH star spent a period under the moniker "T-Bar," first as a member of Retribution and later on his own. Breakker's invocation of Retribution during Tuesday's confrontation between the two men was a dig at Dijak's hockey-masked past. Breakker has been a standout talent in "NXT," even getting an opportunity in June to wrestle WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, albeit unsuccessfully. As it stands, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is happy with Breakker's extended period in "NXT," as he feels a talent like Breakker should be brought to the main roster at the right time.