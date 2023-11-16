AEW Dynamite 11/15/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The storyline between Swerve Strickland and Adam "Hangman" Page has been one of the highlights on AEW television as of late, and that trend continued on Wednesday's "Dynamite." The two had a promo face-off, and it was the former AEW World Champion who thrived in the moment, with Strickland not even managing to get a word in.

The entire angle has been about Strickland pushing Page to his limit. From trash-talking Page to invading his home and talking to his child, Strickland has claimed that Page has lost his edge. But that came full circle as Page cut an excellent promo that showcased real fire and passion. That's something that fans have been eager to see ever since the home invasion, as that low blow was something that should have brought a lot of anger out of him, and it did.

With no contact being allowed in this segment, Page instead opted to cut down his rival with his words. Whether it was mocking Strickland for losing his job in WWE or pointing out some situations closer to home about Strickland's relationship with his former partner and his children, he was attempting to cover as many bases as possible. While not everything landed perfectly, the cowboy was able to land more blows than he missed with his verbal jabs. And he finished by beating up Prince Nana, which provided a great ending to the segment, heating this rivalry up even further ahead of their Texas Death Match. With a stipulation like that in place for Full Gear, it was necessary to have this style of promo to ramp things up to the next level and demonstrate that the fire still burns inside of Page, while pushing the idea that he truly hates Strickland.