AEW Dynamite 10/04/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

First, let's get a few things clear:

1. I'm not here to hate on this entire segment. I actually think there's a lot afoot here and it could turn into some really good stuff. Powerhouse Hobbs as a monster and perhaps part of The Don Callis Family can help elevate him quickly; a position for which I believe he is ready and in which he can flourish. Chris Jericho aligned in some fashion with Kenny Omega against their dastardly fellow Winnipegger and his minions also makes a lot of sense (and is so much better than Jericho with yet another faction and Omega wasting his time chasing trivial trio titles with his buddies). And a heel Sammy Guevara ... never mind, he wasn't clear to wrestle so we got Kyle Fletcher with Takeshita instead. So kudos to Kyle Fletcher for getting a little reward for his job well done of late by getting placed into this match in Guevara's absence.

2. I actually love duct tape. None of what I'm about to say is duct tape's fault. Duct tape has save me in many situations for many years. Until you learn how to repair a certain something, duct tape. Run out of other adhesives during Christmas decorating season? Duct tape. Bike seat break mid-ride? Duct tape. Golf shoe lose a sole in the middle of a round? Yes, duct tape. Duct tape and I have helped each other through all of these tough spots over the years. It is an invaluable asset for all things adulting. And sure, I suppose it could be used to restrain an opponent in the wild world of professional wrestling.

But here's the thing about duct tape: It's not hard to apply, almost ever. Yet when Callis and Co. went to totally compromise Omega, taping his hands to the top rope, none of them could figure out how to wrap the roll around successfully, with Omega accidentally breaking out of it with one hand at one point then having to pretend that didn't happen, then the heels leaving not addressing the situation for a time, then leaving the roll hanging off one of his wrists before starting to try to tape him up all over again and OH MY GOD THIS SEGMENT WAS ALREADY WAY TOO LONG.

Did we not practice this earlier? Sure, when a guy is as sweaty as he'd tend to be after just wrestling, this can be a bit more difficult, but you can account for that. (Again, it's duct tape. MacGyver could make a bomb with this stuff!)

And if it's not working, it's not working. Just come up with something on the fly! That's part of your job here. And trust me, for as long as that went on, nobody would have cared.

Pair that with some production guffaws during various scrums prior to Ducttapegate and unprotected head shots (really, again?) and I'm reminded of why I often come away from these AEW shows all huffy puffy.

It's the little things. AEW does have a lot going for it. But the little things kill. And from exploding death matches coming off like lighting a fart to referees blatantly ignoring obvious rule infractions to, yes, besmirching the good name of the almighty duct tape, with this company, blowing it with the little things happens all too often.