WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Opens Up About Bond With Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle has discussed his bond with Brock Lesnar inside and outside the ring, as well as why his former rival is a special pro wrestler.

The Hall of Famer was a recent guest on the "True Geordie" podcast where he touched upon his connection with Lesnar inside the ring, and why they had such a great bond.

"Well, we had a connection right away because we were both amateur wrestlers and we both understood each other and what we accomplished throughout our lives," said Angle.

He revealed that he and Lesnar traveled together, even when they were in a feud with each other, which is not the norm in WWE. The Hall of Famer then explained what made Lesnar special and stand out from the rest.

"Brock was special because not only was he a great amateur wrestler, but this guy was the most powerful, quickest person I've ever met for his size ... strongest, smartest, just overall best wrestler I've ever seen," Angle remarked. "It didn't matter where Brock went, he was gonna succeed no matter what. It didn't matter what sport you put him in — basketball, you put him in football, you put him in soccer, doesn't matter. He's going to excel, he's going to be at the top, he's going to be the best at whatever he does. That's how good Brock Lesnar is."

Angle then listed out all of Lesnar's achievements away from the pro wrestling ring, highlighting how adaptable "The Beast Incarnate" is.