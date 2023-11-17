Major Backstage Update On Tony Khan's Free Agent Signing Scheduled For AEW Full Gear

On Wednesday, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that the company will unveil a new AEW roster member at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18. In his announcement, Khan touted this upcoming signing as "one of the world's best wrestlers," noting that they were also well-known and respected by the AEW fanbase. While it has yet to be revealed who Khan is specifically referring to, a new report has seemingly ruled out one of the possible candidates.

According to Fightful Select, former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné is not expected to be announced as AEW's latest signing. Though the two sides have made plans to work together at some point, sources within AEW reportedly have indicated that Moné is not configured into the plans for this segment at Full Gear this weekend.

Following her stints with NJPW and STARDOM, Moné was invited to attend AEW All In in August with the aim of giving her a first-hand viewing experience of AEW. Tony Khan later pointed out that Moné was still in the process of recovering from an ankle injury she sustained in May, meaning any potential in-ring work for AEW would be halted until she was cleared to wrestle again.

Moné may not be penciled in for the free agent signing at Full Gear, but numerous other possibilities still appear to be on the table.