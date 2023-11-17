AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 11/15/2023

"AEW Dynamite" suffered a small dip last week in the ratings, but was able to make up a modicum of that loss with this week's rebound.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that "Dynamite" was up 2% in overall viewership on Wednesday, with 823,000 tuning in overall. Meanwhile, the 18-49 demographic was up 4%, as 368,000 tuned in from the highly coveted demographic. The show's highest-rated segment overall was the beginning of the show, which saw Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta take on Orange Cassidy and HOOK; the highest-rated segment among the 18-49 demographic was The Gunns' tag win over local competitors and the beginning of the "Like A Dragon" Street Fight between The Don Callis Family and Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi & Paul Wight. The lowest-rated segment overall was the end of the show, as viewership steadily declined throughout the program, while the 18-49 demographic checked out the most for the Samoa Joe squash match and all of the various backstage segments that surrounded it.

The bump in viewership is not only good news for interest in AEW ahead of the upcoming Full Gear PPV, but also good news in the face of a week where both WWE shows have been down in the ratings, as "WWE Raw" suffered a small drop in viewership, while "WWE NXT" fell a full double-digits for this Tuesday's show. "AEW Collision" also saw a small increase in viewership on Saturday, as overall viewership was up 8%, a minor win for the struggling program.