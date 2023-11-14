AEW Collision Ratings Report 11/11/23

Despite not going head to head on November 4, ratings for "AEW Collision" were once again affected by a WWE event, with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia seemingly taking a bite out of "Collision"s numbers. As such, there were hopes this past Saturday's "Collision" would see a viewership rebound, though it seems that it was not quite the rebound AEW may have been hoping for.

Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision," drew 396,000 total viewers and a 0.11 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. While total viewership was up from the previous week, it was not a substantial climb, with total viewers only growing 8% from last week's 366,000. Better were the increases in 18-49, with the demo number rising up 11% from last week's 0.09. Regardless, both numbers were down from "Collision's" three weeks prior to last week, when episodes from October 14 to October 28 drew an average of 498,000 total viewers and a 0.13 in 18-49.

While "Collision" didn't face any competition from WWE this time, it did go against its usual college football competition, though data for games this past Saturday has yet to be released. "Collision" was also not aired live, having been taped the night before following a live episode of "AEW Rampage." It's unclear if the show being taped played any factor, positively or negatively, in the final number. The situation won't get easier for "Collision" over the next two weeks, as the show will air out of its normal timeslot this week, moving to Friday due to Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. As a result, "Collision" will air against "WWE SmackDown," marking the first of two weeks "Collision" will face WWE programming, with the show airing against the Survivor Series PLE the following week.