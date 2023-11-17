Tony Schiavone Reveals Which Matches He's Most Excited To See At AEW Full Gear

With AEW Full Gear just around the corner this upcoming Saturday, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has shared the matches he's eagerly anticipating.

"Obviously, we've put a lot of attention into MJF and Jay White," Schiavone said on his "What Happened When" podcast. "I really think MJF has come through and given us some really great matches. He really has. Jay White is one of the great performers internationally that you know, we've known about for a long, long time. I'm glad they signed The Young Bucks against Omega and Jericho."

The reigning AEW World Champion is set to defend his title against the Bullet Club Gold leader. The two first met in late September and tensions heightened after White assumed MJF was the elusive individual in the Devil mask who facilitated an attack on him.

White's teammates, The Gunns, will also be challenging MJF and a mystery partner for the ROH World Tag Team Championship on the Zero Hour pre-show as Adam Cole continues to recover from an ankle injury. In his absence, Cole's longtime friend Roderick Strong has made it well-known that he is awaiting his return and is not very fond of his alliance with MJF.

"Really, as a wrestling fan, really have enjoyed seeing Roderick Strong and The Kingdom develop their characters," Schiavone said. "It's been good stuff."

Not only will four other championships be on the line in Los Angeles, California, but Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page will collide in a Texas Death Match. Christian Cage will also team with his proteges Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne to take on Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin.

