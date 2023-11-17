Ric Flair Shares Excitement At Meeting AEW Champion MJF

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair has praised AEW World Champion MJF after meeting him and hopes to work with him in the future.

"The Nature Boy" posted on X after this past week's "AEW Dynamite," where he praised "The Salt of the Earth," stating that he has a gift very few have.

"I Met @The_MJF Last Night. OMG! He Has THE GIFT! I'm Honored To Have Met You. Looking Forward To Working With You & Our Relationship Going Forward. You've Got A Gift That So Few Have! You're Special! WOOOOO!"



Many have compared MJF's talent on the mic to the legendary Flair, who is regarded by many as one of the best talkers in the history of pro wrestling. It seemed unlikely that Flair and MJF would engage in a promo battle, given that Flair was a part of WWE, and rumors of his move to AEW were quashed after allegations against him surfaced following an episode of "Dark Side of the Ring." But, the 16-time world champion finally made the switch to AEW last month, debuting on "Dynamite" and signing a multi-year deal with the promotion.

Ric Flair has expressed his admiration for the AEW World Champion, MJF, on multiple occasions. In fact, since joining AEW, "The Nature Boy" has been vocal about his desire to engage in a verbal battle with MJF. Flair has confidently stated that he is still the best on the mic, and is eager to prove it in the ring with MJF. Flair will be ringside in Sting's corner at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, where "The Stinger" will team with Darby Allin and another WWE Hall of Famer, Adam Copeland, to face Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus.