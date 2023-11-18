Update On Expected WWE Return Date For Sheamus Following Shoulder Injury

Sheamus is reportedly set to return to WWE programming on the November 24 episode of "WWE SmackDown," which would be the go-home episode of the show ahead of the November 25 Survivor Series event. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sheamus will be appearing on the show, confirming earlier reports that "The Celtic Warrior" is being advertised locally to appear on three upcoming episodes of "SmackDown."

The imminent return of Sheamus has sparked discussions of the former WWE Champion possibly joining the Cody Rhodes-led band of babyfaces in the WarGames Match at Survivor Series. With Drew McIntyre recently turning heel, there has been speculation about "The Scottish Warrior" joining The Judgment Day's WarGames team at the PLE in Chicago. In the event that the 4x4 match gets converted into a 5x5 match, Team Rhodes could be in need of an equalizer, and currently, names such as a returning Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and even CM Punk have been doing the rounds as the possible fifth member. From a storyline perspective, Sheamus would make a ton of sense, considering his longstanding friendship and rivalry with McIntyre, whom he tagged with earlier this year ahead of their three-way match against GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39.

Sheamus has been out of action with a shoulder injury since the August 24 episode of "SmackDown," where he wrestled Adam Copeland in what turned out to be the former Edge's final WWE match. With Sheamus reportedly due to become a free agent in early 2024, the former three-time WWE Champion could end up following Copeland to AEW next year, where several other "WWE Lifers" have also found a new home.