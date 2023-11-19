Sami Zayn Explains Why He Can Relate To WWE's Drew McIntyre & His Frustrations

Drew McIntyre shocked the WWE Universe last Monday as he seemingly forged an alliance with The Judgment Day by helping Damian Priest and Finn Balor retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on "WWE Raw." This move comes after months of built-up frustration, particularly with The Bloodline, who cost McIntyre his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. Following that loss to Roman Reigns, McIntyre also lost subsequent title matches against the likes of Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

During the latest episode of "WWE's The Bump," the former "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn discussed McIntyre's recent actions. "To an extent, I can understand where he's coming from," Zayn said. "If anybody could relate,actually, it's me, because I had a very similar experience going into a title fight with Roman Reigns [at Elimination Chamber]. With all the momentum in the world, it seemed like a lock. It's very hard to come back close to winning a championship and then having it slip through your fingers. If you're not careful, it could really, really, really play with your head. And I think that's kind of the difference between Drew McIntyre and myself, I think we both experienced something kind of similar and just had different ways of dealing with it."

While Zayn also experienced a heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns, he eventually went on to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships with Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 39 night one. McIntyre, on the other hand, was never able to fully bounce back, prompting him to seek a new course in WWE.

"Maybe the fallout of everything that happened to him is obviously what led him to this decision. And obviously, he's had a hard time letting go of everything that happened," Zayn said. "I think he just blames Jey [Uso], which again, to an extent, I can understand because I've been in his shoes."

