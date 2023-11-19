Adam Copeland Reflects On His AEW Full Gear Performance

Adam Copeland got the chance to have what he claimed was a bucket lister of a night for him at AEW Full Gear as he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus. The WWE Hall Of Famer was left reflecting on his latest match, which he describes as part of the final act of his career via Instagram.

"Last night I felt like the 17 year old kid stepping into that concrete-like boxing ring at Sullys Gym back in 91," he wrote. "To feel so excited and have so much fun at this stage of my career is such a gift. To perform in The Great Western Forum for the first time, see names like Jimi Hendrix and The Doors painted on the entrance wall, man."

Copeland also took the time to praise both of his tag team partners, claiming that Allin was an "insanely (key word insane) talented dude." He highlighted the fact that Allin was heading to train in Nepal to climb Mount Everest as an example of that. Meanwhile, he also noted that Sting was one of his idols growing up, and sharing the same space as him is something a 12-year-old version of him wouldn't be able to fathom. The show marked Sting's final match in California, as he continues his retirement tour which will culminate at AEW Revolution.

The victory continued the "Rated-R Superstar's" undefeated start to life in his new company, but it will likely prove to just be the next chapter in his storyline against Christian Cage – whom he joined AEW to team with once more.