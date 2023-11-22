Two More WWE NXT Stars Headed To Deadline PLE For Iron Survivor Challenge Matches

In the lead-up to Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield revealed which competitors would be competing in the next pair of Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches. On the women's side, Blair Davenport battled Thea Hail, while Carmelo Hayes faced Josh Briggs to solidify the third spot in the men's match. Last year, Hayes put up an impressive performance in the inaugural men's Iron Survivor Challenge, trailing by just one pinfall to the eventual winner, Grayson Waller.

This year, Hayes was looking to win the competition, but first, he was tasked with defeating Briggs in a qualifier. Toward the end of the match, Hayes seemed to be setting up for Nothing But Net until Lexis King made a surprise appearance, hopping up onto the ring apron beside him. While Hayes thwarted King's attempt to interfere, the distraction allowed Briggs to capitalize by nailing Hayes with a clothesline. Briggs then ascended to the top rope, subsequently delivering a moonsault to secure the pinfall on Hayes. Upon his victory, Briggs will now join the likes of Trick Williams and Dijak in the 2023 men's Iron Survivor Challenge,

Later in the show, Blair Davenport solidified her position in the women's Iron Survivor Challenge by defeating Chase U's Thea Hail. With this win, Davenport will compete alongside Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend and two participants yet to be determined at "NXT" Deadline on December 9. "NXT" later confirmed that the fourth set of qualifying matches will be determined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.