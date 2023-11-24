AEW Champ MJF Lists His Top 5 Wrestlers For Mic Skills (Including Himself, Of Course)

One of the most important skills for a professional wrestler to master is their promo ability. The combination of public speaking and clever wordplay has helped wrestlers like "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage stand out from their peers. One of today's young wrestlers who consistently receives praise for their work on the mic is AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and during a recent appearance on the YouTube channel of Dr. Beau Hightower, MJF was asked to list the five wrestlers with the best promo skills. The 27-year-old started with a somewhat obvious choice.

"Me," MJF began. "When my career's over, I think everyone universally is gonna say that. People are already saying it." The world champion then listed John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as his next two picks before adding a fourth to the list — but with a qualifier.

"Punk when he's on his A-game," MJF continued. While the AEW star credited Austin for his promo abilities, it was another classic WWE performer who earned the final spot on MJF's list. "I'm gonna throw a curveball in here. I'm gonna go with Jake Roberts, for the simple reason that there's nobody ever in the history of professional wrestling that was able to cut the specific type of promo that Jake cut."

MJF added that he could swap Austin and Roberts in and out any day of the week, depending on what kind of mood he was in. Later in the interview, MJF also explained why he believes many fans have turned on Hulk Hogan over the years. During his own Hogan-esque performance at AEW Full Gear last Saturday, MJF was reportedly injured with his hip having to be popped back into place following the match. The AEW World Champion is not expected to miss any TV time, however.

