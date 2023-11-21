AEW World Champion MJF Gets Candid About WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

Though he was once the most popular professional wrestler in the world, Hulk Hogan's standing has fallen in the eyes of many fans after numerous scandals and controversies. Despite all that has happened outside of the ring, however, Hogan's success in wrestling cannot be denied. Appearing on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Maxwell Jacob Friedman acknowledged that fact while sharing his candid thoughts on Hogan's legacy after being asked why Hogan receives so much criticism from fans.

"Because he's a liar and a racist," MJF said. "It doesn't change the fact that he was a massive draw and the professional wrestling business will never be the same because of him, for the better. But there are plenty of professional wrestlers [who] did great business; it doesn't mean that they're great people. Chris Benoit was a great professional wrestler; it doesn't mean that he was a good person."

MJF continued by saying that wrestling fans often have a hard time separating a performer's work from their actions or beliefs. However, the AEW World Champion says he has used that to his benefit.

"I think people love me because I'm out-and-out a horrible person," MJF continued. "And I'm honest about it."

Following his visit to Dr. Hightower, MJF went on to compete twice at AEW Full Gear this past Saturday, initially defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship on the pre-show with Samoa Joe stepping in to replace Adam Cole. Despite a storyline involving an injury to his leg that required him to be stretchered away and driven off in an ambulance, MJF returned in time to successfully defend the AEW World Championship against "Switchblade" Jay White in the main event. MJF reportedly suffered an actual injury during the match, though he isn't expected to miss TV time.

