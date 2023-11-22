WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Ric Flair's Multi-Year AEW Contract 'Optimistic'

Ric Flair keeps living up to one of the ideals set forth in a past catchphrase of his: diamonds are forever and so is Ric Flair. After all, the 74-year-old "Nature Boy" is still viewed as a pop culture icon, appearing in music videos, being invited into NFL game locker rooms for pep talks, putting his face to car insurance advertisements and, most recently, landing a multi-year contract with AEW. Flair's ability to stay relevant at his age makes him a subject of envy for many of his peers from yesteryears, most of whom haven't been a regular presence on a wrestling program in quite some time.

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, for example, is thrilled for Flair's prospects but isn't surprised at all by his fellow WWE Hall of Famer inking an AEW deal. On the latest "Hacksaw Hour" podcast, Duggan explained why Flair and Hulk Hogan are still afforded lucrative opportunities at their age. "That's optimistic," Duggan said of Flair fulfilling the entirety of his pact. "I'd like to sign something for a couple of years ... it's been going like this for me. Two years? Sh*t, that'll work! Good for Ric! Ric is Ric Flair, you know? Ric and [Hulk] Hogan are on a whole different level [of popularity]."

After being introduced as a gift for Sting as he heads toward retirement, Flair accompanied Sting and his partners Darby Allin and Adam Copeland to the ring for their match at Full Gear last Saturday. At one point in the bout, Flair even got involved, exchanging physicality with Christian Cage before finding himself on the receiving end of a low blow.