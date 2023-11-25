WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Names Surprising Star He Says Would Be Good In NWO

The New World Order managed to take the wrestling world by storm when Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan dominated WCW in the '90s. Strutting around in their black and white gear, and creating a cool factor about themselves despite being heels, they quickly became one of the most iconic groups of all time. When fantasy booking a modern incarnation of the NWO, Nash gave a surprising name that he thinks would fit the group dynamic.

"I think LA Knight would be a good selection," Nash said on "Kliq This." Knight is a shocking answer, considering the fact that the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer has been very critical of the "WWE SmackDown" star throughout 2023. The irony of him choosing Knight wasn't lost on Nash though, which he joked about. "It was a plant all along. He was always the one that was going to be f***ing in play, he was the sleeper cell," Nash joked. "Somebody's got to take the bumps."

Nash previously claimed that he thought Knight's character was a rib the first time he saw it, being one of many to claim Knight is simply copying popular Attitude Era gimmicks. However, Nash later backtracked on his comments by saying he was just dogging him as he simply didn't know who he was, but he's clearly clued in nowadays to believe he'd fit in the NWO. One element that Knight would work well in is merchandise sales — an area NWO always thrived in — as he has been one of WWE's top merchandise sellers this year.



