Triple H Explains The Difference Between Today's WWE Stars And Previous Generations

It's no secret that since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over for Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative in fall 2022 — assuming the new job title of Chief Content Officer — most fans are of the opinion that the quality of WWE programming has improved to a great extent. One possible reason for this that some have theorized is that Levesque doesn't have the apparent contempt for the WWE audience that it often appeared McMahon had, with the former WWE Chairman seemingly delighting in burying wrestlers that fans loved, or pulling storyline swerves designed to avoid giving them the outcome they wanted.

While time will tell if Triple H can keep up WWE's creative momentum, he recently stressed to Sports Illustrated that the company values its fans, as do the performers' themselves, in a way unlike previous generations. "We don't take our fan base for granted," said Levesque. "And the way our talent operates is different from other generations. They want to go out there and put on the best possible show they can."

"A lot of these kids are already invested — they grew up wanting to do this," Levesque continued. "And if they didn't, they fell in love with it by learning from people who grew up wanting to be in this business, and that's how they learned the respect for it. To me, that's what makes you successful. That connection with our fan base, that's a big part of our core." It's true that McMahon has said similar things over the years, but fans might be more likely to believe this kind of sentiment coming from "The Game."