WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

This Saturday, WWE will roll into the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, for Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. On paper, the card looks quite light compared to past events, with only five matches set to take place at the time of this writing. However, two of those bouts will be WarGames matches, and the WWE Intercontinental and Women's World Championships will also be on the line.

The men's WarGames match will see Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, Sami Zayn, and a returning Randy Orton join forces to face Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, the women's cage match unites the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. Elsewhere, The Miz will have the opportunity to end GUNTHER's historic I.C. Title reign, Zoey Starks will try to take Rhea Ripley's gold, and Santos Escobar will face Carlito.

Of course, some of the biggest questions heading into the show don't pertain to the match card. Earlier this year, CM Punk was fired by AEW and is now a free agent. And with Survivor Series set to emanate from his neck of the woods, many fans will be tuning in hoping to see the "Straight Edge Superstar" return to the company he walked out on in 2014. Survivor Series 2023 will undoubtedly be packed with drama and surprises. With that in mind, please join the staff of Wrestling Inc. as we predict all of the match winners.