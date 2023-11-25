Major Update On The Future Of Being The Elite

It's looking like the "Being The Elite" hiatus will be a bit more permanent than people originally thought.

According to the Wrestling Observer, "Being The Elite" is done completely and there are no plans to bring the formerly weekly YouTube comedy show back any time soon. The Bucks are currently on a hiatus after their humiliating loss to The Golden Jets at AEW Full Gear earlier this month, with reports indicating that when the duo comes back, they will be a heel team. They've already trademarked terms like "Spot Monkey," "Superd**k Party," and "Killing The Business." As it stands, The Bucks are possibly set to be joined by Brandon Cutler and Colt Cabana to form a heel stable with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, with Cutler likely to be the mouthpiece for the group. Cutler was the one tasked with announcing the initial hiatus of "Being The Elite."

This is not the first time that The Bucks have taken a break from "Being The Elite," as the show was put on hiatus when the team was suspended following their backstage altercation with former AEW World Champion CM Punk after AEW All Out, which also involved Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and members of the Talent Relations team.

Not only did The Bucks lose a tag match to The Golden Jets, but the loss cost them a shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks, leading the tag team to throw a tantrum after their loss at Full Gear.