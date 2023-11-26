Backstage Speculation On Why Drew McIntyre Left Angrily After WWE Survivor Series

Shortly after CM Punk's WWE return, the internet was buzzing over reports that Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were visibly upset. While Rollins' situation appears to be storyline-related, it's not quite as clear regarding "The Scottish Warrior."

PWTorch reports that McIntyre did storm out of the ring prior to Punk's entrance and went in the opposite direction backstage. From there, he grabbed his things from the locker room and promptly left. However, it's being said that McIntyre had "other issues" with how things unfolded on Saturday leading up to his WarGames match and Punk's return.

As of early November, McIntyre was telling people close to him that he had not re-signed with WWE seeing as though his deal is up in early 2024. There's speculation that Punk's return may be a contributing factor to his frustrations and how it affects a possible new contract. It was also noted that a cameraman was seen giving McIntyre subtle cues on his way out, indicating that McIntyre's abrupt exit may have been a work to begin with.

McIntyre's WWE status has been a talking point throughout the year following his post-WrestleMania 39 hiatus that lasted until early July. Despite returning this summer as a babyface, the former WWE Champion slowly turned heel again this fall heading into a feud with Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel. After coming up short in his shot at the WWE World Heavyweight title, McIntyre agreed to align with The Judgment Day for WarGames at least, but it remains to be seen what's next for his character and future in WWE.