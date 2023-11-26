Randy Orton Teases Wrestling For 10 More Years Post-WWE Survivor Series

This past Saturday, Randy Orton made his WWE return after almost a year and a half, as part of Cody Rhodes' team during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Orton returned just in time to save the team from Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio) and Drew McIntyre. On his way out from the ring after Survivor Series ended, as seen below on X, formerly known as Twitter, Orton revealed that he wants to be in the business for "10 more years."

Randy Orton singled 10 more years before he went backstage after #SurvivorSeries last night pic.twitter.com/Ui3uUizoq4 — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) November 26, 2023

Before Survivor Series, Orton's last match was on the May 20, 2022 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where he and former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Titles to The Usos, who at the time were the "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions, and subsequently then became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Things have since changed — Jey Uso is not part of the Bloodline anymore and the tag champs are Priest and Balor. Uso was also part of Orton's team last night in the WarGames match, which they, along with Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn won against Judgment Day and McIntyre.

While away from WWE, Orton underwent double back fusion surgery. While he was gone at one point, he was told by doctors, according to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr, not to return to the ring. Orton has been with WWE since signing a developmental contract in 2001. A year later, he made his WWE TV debut on the April 25, 2022 edition of "SmackDown," defeating former WWE Superstar Hardcore Holly.