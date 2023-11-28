X-Pac Wants To Relive This WWE Attitude Era Moment

WWE legend X-Pac has revealed which incredible Attitude Era moment, involving WCW, he would like to relive.

On "The Bump," the Hall of Famer was asked which particular moment from D-Generation X's iconic run in WWE he would like to relive. X-Pac replied quickly that the moment when he and the rest of DX invaded WCW was a memorable moment he'd like to see happen again.

"It would be when we invaded Nitro in Norfolk. It was just such a mind-blowing thing to do at the time. No one had really done that," claimed X-Pac. "I didn't do a lot of thinking – what happens if we do get inside. I was just like, 'Let's get inside. [laughs']"

In April 1998, during the peak of the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW, DX's Triple H, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac dressed in military gear and drove a jeep near Norfolk Scope Arena, where WCW was set to hold a "Nitro" show. The notorious group interacted with fans outside and even almost made their way into the arena, but were stopped at the gate.

Eric Bischoff, who was in charge of WCW then, revealed later that he regretted not letting the WWE faction into the arena as he feels in hindsight that it would have been a great moment in pro wrestling. Kevin Nash, who was friends with the members of DX and then a part of WCW, asked Bischoff to let them in as he also felt that a direct confrontation between WCW and WWE would have been "legendary." DX had a number of skits involving WCW in the '90s, one of which also involved them invading the WCW headquarters, which almost got them arrested.