WWE's Rhea Ripley Reacts To Old Clip Of Her Using CM Punk's Finisher

CM Punk is once again sending shockwaves across the wrestling world following his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The moment has plenty of fans, and even WWE wrestlers, reminiscing about their previous days of CM Punk fandom, including the current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

In this case, however, a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) helped remind Ripley by posting a video of a 2017 independent wrestling match she had for RIOT Wrestling in Australia. The video shows the Judgment Day member defeating her opponent, Casey Johns, with Punk's finisher, the GTS. Ripley responded to the tweet soon after, declaring herself to be the "Best in the world," referencing Punk's long-time moniker.

Ripley may soon go from being influenced by Punk to working with him, as the former WWE and AEW World Champion seems a likely candidate to rub shoulders with Ripley's Judgment Day stable. That may happen as soon as this evening, as Punk is scheduled to make his first appearance on "WWE Raw" since January 2014. He will presumably address his return to the promotion on tonight's episode.

As for Ripley, while she is coming off a win over Zoey Stark at Survivor Series, the rest of Judgment Day will likely be licking their wounds following a loss to Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton in the men's WarGames match. The stable's loss was partially shielded by Punk, who arrived on the scene in the immediate aftermath of the match.