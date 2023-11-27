WWE NXT Star Threatens To Come Knocking For Logan Paul

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo currently holds the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship alongside Tony D'Angelo, having picked the titles back up with a victory over Chase U on the November 14 edition of "NXT." Appearing on "Niko Knows Best," Lorenzo shared what he sees as his next goal after winning the tag titles, and his expectations are lofty.

"Right now ... I'm living in the moment," Lorenzo said. "This is my immediate future, but ... I look at everybody. I look at Logan Paul. I see what he's doing."

Lorenzo stated that he often used to get compared to Logan's brother Jake Paul, including in chants at live events. That has seemingly left him with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder with regard to the Paul brothers.

"My goal [is to] show the rest of the world ... I'm working my butt off out here," Lorenzo continued. "He hops into my world [and tries] to take food off my table? Come on. We're going to settle that one day, wherever he is. He may be [the] United States Champion at the time. ... Maybe he'll de-throne Roman Reigns. We don't know. If he does, I'm going to be knocking on his door."

After a few years wrestling on the independent scene, Lorenzo signed with WWE in early 2022. He was quickly paired up with D'Angelo and Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan, with the group utilizing a mobster-inspired gimmick. Donovan eventually left WWE, now competing in AEW as Cole Karter. Lorenzo and D'Angelo have stuck together, weathering some drama to first capture the tag titles together at WWE NXT Great American Bash back in July. Paul appears on "WWE SmackDown," and recently defeated Rey Mysterio to capture his first WWE title.