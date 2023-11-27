Blue Meanie Envisions Cody Rhodes' Title Celebration At WWE WrestleMania 40

While Cody Rhodes was unable to defeat Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39, many still believe that he'll get the job done in a rematch at next year's show. One of those people is Brian "The Blue Meanie" Heffron, who recently discussed what he hopes to see from Rhodes' victory on an episode of "Making The Town."

"When [Cody Rhodes] finally gets that world heavyweight title, which I'm calling right now will happen at WrestleMania 40, ... hopefully they have a big celebration backstage," Heffron said. The former WWE star mistakenly named Dustin Rhodes, but apparently realized his error before the podcast went public, as the video corrects his mistake.

According to Heffron, those big title celebrations are something that is missing from today's wrestling. "The post-match celebration is held in the ring, and they go to all four corners," Heffron continued. "They stand there [and] they stare at the hard camera going, 'Yeah! Yeah! I won!' But have some babyfaces hit the ring. Have some of the boys celebrating. Pop them corks."

Heffron was in the midst of discussing a major title victory of Cody's father Dusty Rhodes, with the babyfaces in the locker room joining him to celebrate. Notably, Dusty was celebrating an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship victory, and he would never win the WWE title. Because of this, winning the current iteration of the WWE Championship has become a goal of Cody's.

If Rhodes does capture gold at next year's WrestleMania, a major celebration would be in order. Reigns has long held both of the company's world titles, capturing the WWE Universal Championship in August 2020 and the WWE Championship in April 2022. Not only would it bring an end to the villain's lengthy reign, but Rhodes winning the WWE world title would be a major full-circle moment both in character and real life.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Making The Town" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.