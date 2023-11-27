Rival AEW Faction Takes Over Being The Elite

Right now is a rough time for "Being the Elite" fans, as the long-running internet show, which focuses on members of The Elite/AEW stars The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and "Hangman" Adam Page, has reportedly ended. But the end of one journey is often the start of another, and in the wake of the series' demise, a new internet show has risen, focusing on a group that initially gained fame through "BTE."

Today, the "Being the Elite" YouTube channel released the debut episode of "Being the Dark Order," shifting the focus from The Elite to Dark Order members Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver. The show began with Uno revealing he had purchased the "BTE" brand from the Bucks, using an undisclosed amount of money, and rechristened it "BTDO," with Uno, Silver, and Reynolds looking to set their own mark.

Alas, things got off to a rocky start in episode one, which features the trio trying and failing to recruit members of the AEW roster to the show, including The Boys and Daniel Garcia. Dark Order's attempts to recruit The Boys also angered Dalton Castle, with the "Peacock" getting so upset about being overlooked that he threw his cheese sandwich against the wall in a fit of rage.

In a bit of good news, the trio secured "commercials" from Mark Sterling and The Iron Savages to appear on the show, while Uno convinced "BTE" cameraman and editor Brandon Cutler for the same duties. Nevertheless, the episode concludes with Uno having to talk Silver and Reynolds out of ending the show one episode in, only for Uno to be discouraged after receiving a taunting text about the show's future from Matt Jackson.