AEW Dynamite Ratings Report, 11/22/2023

With many seeing CM Punk's return to WWE as a crushing blow, AEW could use some good news early in this week. And it appears they'll get some in the form of last week's ratings for "AEW Dynamite," where the promotion did better than expected on a day that usually has caused issues for them.

Wrestlenomics reports that last Wednesday's "Dynamite," held the night before Thanksgiving, drew 845K total viewers, with a 0.26 in the coveted 18-49 demo. The news is good across the board in total viewership, which was up 3% from last week's 823,000 and represents the highest total viewership number for "Dynamite" since October 18. However, the 18-49 number is down 8% from last week's 0.28, representing the lowest 18-49 number since October 25.

The quarter hour ratings were another example of both positives and negatives for AEW, as "Dynamite" started off with a show-high 971,000 total viewers and a 0.28 in 18-49 for the opening match of the Continental Classic between Swerve Strickland and Jay Lethal. Despite a slight drop, QH2 continued the strong trend, drawing 948,000 total viewers and a 0.29, serving as the high point for 18-49. "Dynamite" would largely remain steady through QH5, when a segment featuring Christian Cage, Killswitch, Nick Wayne, Shayna Wayne, and Adam Copeland drew 920,000 viewers and a 0.28.

After that, however, the show would decline steadily all the way to the main event, with Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe drawing 733,000 total viewers and 0.21 in 18-49. Not counting the overrun, which drew 666,000 total viewers, both numbers were the low point for the show.