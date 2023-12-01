Karen Jarrett Explains How Joining AEW Was 'Very Last-Minute'

Jeff Jarrett joined AEW last year in both an onscreen and backstage role, soon forming a stable that features himself, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. This past May, Jarrett's wife Karen Jarrett was brought into the fold. During a recent appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," the wrestling manager revealed how her introduction into the company came together.

"It was very last minute when it was decided on," Jarrett said. "I thought it was going to happen maybe sooner than it did, when there was some stuff that happened with The Acclaimed. I know different ideas were tossed around backstage."

Jarrett is referencing a freestyle rap performed by Max Caster of The Acclaimed late last year, in which he referenced Jarrett's former relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. While Jarrett didn't appear onscreen during that feud, she showed up the following May during a feud between Jarrett and Lethal and FTR.

"It was actually Dax [who] kept pushing for it, from what I heard," Jarrett continued. "I think it was like 36 hours before [the show]. We were told, 'Hey, we need you there.'"

Jarrett first appeared on the May 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite," attacking FTR ahead of the team's tag title match against Jarrett and Lethal at AEW Double or Nothing. Harwood and his partner, Cash Wheeler, would go on to win the match at the pay-per-view, retaining their AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Since then, Jarrett has continued supporting her husband and the rest of the faction on television. Most notably, Jeff Jarrett took part in a Texas Chain Saw Massacre Death Match against Jeff Hardy in August, with Karen there to support him onscreen.

