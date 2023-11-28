Bully Ray Weighs In On The Opportunity CM Punk Has In WWE Return

Following his surprise return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames over the weekend, CM Punk closed out last night's "WWE Raw" with a promo declaring that he was back home. For the time being, the relationship between Punk and the company he once railed against has been mended, and speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Bully Ray explained why this is an important crossroads for Punk.

"This is an opportunity for CM Punk to wash away all the bad taste, whether it's perception or reality, that [is] in peoples' mouths," Bully said. "This is [the] time to say, 'I grew up. WWE grew up. And now we can do great business together.'"

As of now, Bully said that he sees no reason to believe things won't work out between Punk and WWE this time. The way he sees it, Punk would have to be a "full-blown idiot" to mess up his second chance with WWE, while the company would also be foolish to put Punk in the same circumstance as they did 10 years ago.

"They know what makes him tick," Bully continued. "Listen, big stars get catered to, whether it's in the movies, whether it's in sports, no matter where it is. You learn what makes a star tick and you try to keep them as happy as possible."

Rather than seeing this as Punk getting special treatment, Bully said that he views the situation as the company trying to put the veteran in the best position to succeed. Additionally, it suits WWE to keep the entire roster happy, including Punk, in order to put forward the best product.

