Bully Ray & Mark Henry Completely Disagree On Aspect Of CM Punk's WWE Raw Return

As Triple H so rightfully said at the post-Survivor Series presser, CM Punk — whether loved or hated — is a conversation starter and a controversy magnet. That would explain why every fan and former wrestler has strong feelings about Punk's WWE return and the immediate fallout from his first appearance in the company in nearly a decade.

On "Busted Open," a pair of WWE Hall of Famers, Mark Henry and Bully Ray, discussed Punk's comeback promo on "WWE Raw" and one specific line caught their attention — "I'm not here to make friends. I'm here to make money."

"When you're telling them that, you're also telling them to be about the business," Henry said of Punk's promo. "It's like, 'We have a boss and you gotta do what it takes for business to run well.' Punk is not going to be writing or producing the show, he's a player in the game — 'So, you do your job. Play your role. And everybody makes a lot of money.'"

Earlier in the promo, Punk claimed to have changed and grown as a person over the last decade or so. While Henry believes there's truth in the comment, Ray has a different perspective. "When he said, 'I've changed,' I didn't buy into it," Ray said. Henry responded, "People don't want you to change. People want your conviction to be what it is ... I know I've changed. I'm not the same arrogant kid that came into the business at 23. I'm not the same guy that, in 2004, wanted to fight everybody over stuff and die on every hill. Punk realizes, after his conversation with Triple H — 'If we're not changing, if we're not growing, we're failing.' And he has come to grips with the fact that sometimes it's okay to change."