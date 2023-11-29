WWE Raw Ratings Report 11/27/23

CM Punk appeared on "WWE Raw" for the first time in nearly a decade on Monday night, with many wondering how much of an effect the controversial performer, and a commercial-free first hour, would have on ratings. Additionally, Randy Orton wrestled for the first time since May 2022. The results are now in, with Wrestlenomics reporting 1,884,000 average viewers and a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Monday's episode. This was the highest overall rating since the "Raw" after WWE SummerSlam on August 7. Additionally, Monday's show brought in the highest demo since April 3, the day after WWE WrestleMania.

Compared to last week, "Raw" saw an increase of 29% in total viewership and 34% in the 18-49 demo. Breaking down the demographics a bit further, the show had an average of 648,000 male viewers between 18-49 and 214,000 female viewers in that same age range.

As for the show's quarter-hours (also via Wrestlenomics), the audience peaked in the opening segment at 2,058,000 viewers on average and a 0.73 demo. The opening 15 minutes featured Orton's return promo, with Rhea Ripley showing up as well. It isn't unusual for "Raw" to peak early, as the opening minutes usually bring in the most viewers. However, the episode did retain viewers well and saw increases around the live promos from Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Punk. The final quarter hour saw 1,768,000 total viewers on average and 0.66 in the demo.

The company has already touted the fact that the video of Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is their highest-performing social media clip of all time, and Punk's "Raw" return is delivering numbers as well. That video currently sits at more than 2,120,000 views after just 36 hours.