AEW Collision & Rampage Ratings Report 11/25/23

November has been a month to forget for "AEW Collision" when it comes to ratings. The Saturday night show has seen its ratings fall as it has gone up against heavy WWE competition, from either PLEs or even an episode of "WWE SmackDown" when "Collision" was forced to move nights on November 17. And after going up against Survivor Series this past weekend, the trend continued.

Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's episode of "Collision" drew 317,000 total viewers and a 0.09 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The total viewership represents the lowest number "Collision" has drawn in that category in the show's regular timeslot, though last week's pre-emption to Friday represents the lowest number overall. As such, the otherwise low number represents good news for AEW, as "Collision" was up 17% from last week's 270,000 total viewers, and up 9% from last week's 0.08 in 18-49.

"Collision" numbers were also a step up from "AEW Rampage," which aired just prior to "Collision" this past Saturday night. Outside of its Friday timeslot, "Rampage" drew 264,000 total viewers and a 0.08 in 18-49. Even counting pre-emptions, this was the lowest rated "Rampage" in the two-year history of the show, though it was only the fourth least viewed "Rampage" in 18-49. While the numbers were low, both AEW shows featured marquee bouts, with "Rampage" seeing Wheeler Yuta defeat Katsuyori Shibata to regain the ROH Pure Championship, with Shibata now set to return to Japan after the defeat. On "Collision," the Continental Classic continued, with Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King defeating Daniel Garcia and Eddie Kingston respectively to pick up wins in the Gold League.