Will Ospreay Describes Relationship With AEW Owner Tony Khan

Will Ospreay, the newest addition to AEW's ever-burgeoning roster, has discussed his relationship with Tony Khan and how the AEW President earned his respect.

The English star recently spoke to 'Sports Illustrated' about signing with AEW and recalled a discussion with Khan after his match with AEW star PAC, which led him to hold Khan in high esteem.

"I said my focus was on Japan, and he respected that. I'll always remember how he respected how I felt," said Ospreay about his conversation with Khan in 2019. The match between Ospreay and PAC was held in February 2019 for RevPro's High Stakes show, just weeks after the announcement about the formation of AEW.

Ospreay's respect for Khan grew in the months and years to follow, with the English star admitting that his trust in the AEW chief increased after he featured in a few matches on AEW television last year.

"People need to remember this – since then, I've built a trust and respect with Tony. That's very important to me. When Tony had me work matches for AEW, like I did this summer at All In at Wembley Stadium, he didn't have to do that," said the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. "He trusted me. That meant the world to me."

He also added that he trusts Khan with his character in AEW, and revealed that the AEW President has changed his life.

At the All In show held earlier this year in his own backyard, Ospreay faced and defeated former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. The 30-year-old was announced as the newest member of the AEW roster at the Full Gear pay-per-view earlier this month. But he recently revealed that he will also have a contract with NJPW, stating that he's among the first to hold contracts with both companies.