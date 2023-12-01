Chris Jericho Discusses Going On After AEW Full Gear Texas Death Match

Nearly two weeks after it occurred, the Texas Death Match at Full Gear between Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page remains one of the most talked about matches of 2023 — for better or worse. The level of violence made it a difficult bout to follow, putting the foursome of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks in an unenviable spot.

On the latest "Talk is Jericho," Jericho explained that the task of following such a "bats**t crazy" match was daunting, especially after the spot where Page drank Swerve's blood — a moment Jericho admitted was still stuck in his head. And yet, the first-ever AEW World Champion believes those involved in his bout were up for the challenge.

"How do you follow that?" Jericho asked rhetorically. "Well you follow it with a good story, and you build it to a point where Kenny Omega gets me down on the ropes, and then Nick Jackson's down on the ropes, then he has to decide who he's going to V-Trigger? He has to definitively make this choice if he's going to stick with the Elite [or] if he's going to go with the Golden Jets."

"And he points at me like he's going to take me out, but it was just a ruse, as he ends up nailing Nick Jackson in the face. I think that part of the match got one of the biggest pops of the night," Jericho added. "It just goes to show you can drink blood to get a pop, or you could just point a finger with a good story and get a pop. So once again, I think we did a really good job of that."

