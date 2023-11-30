Tommy Dreamer Assesses WWE's Babyface Landscape After CM Punk's Return

CM Punk's return to the WWE has dramatically shifted the landscape of "WWE Raw," according to "Busted Open Radio" co-host Tommy Dreamer. Dreamer thinks Punk has immediately usurped Cody Rhodes for the No. 1 spot on the "Raw" babyface list.

"Cody Rhodes is now No. 2, Jey Uso is now No. 3, Seth Rollins [is] No. 4, Sami Zayn is now No. 5, and that's just your babyface side," Dreamer explained. "By the way, Randy Orton just came in, so where does he slot? Who's your top heel? Judgment Day? Drew McIntyre? So they have to fit in somehow in the mix."

Dreamer believes that The Judgment Day should never lose a match to any of the top tier babyface stars on "WWE Raw," as they'll need as much legitimacy as possible if they're expected to help carry the red brand on the heel side of the equation. Dreamer also notes that all six top acts would require around 15 minutes apiece, meaning an hour and a half of "Raw" is already spoken for.

"If I'm looking at this show, I gotta pay the bills with commercials," Dreamer continues, explaining that talented promos like Chelsea Green simply don't have the time to connect with an audience with so much of the programming already being spoken for.

There is no word on what Punk's creative future will look like in WWE. He was tight-lipped in his return promo, though there is definitely animosity brewing with Seth Rollins. Now, there are also rumors of a possible match with WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for the returning Punk.