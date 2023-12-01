Claudio Castagnoli Elaborates On What He'd Like To Do At AEW All In 2024

Claudio Castagnoli has outlined his plans for next year's AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The AEW star, in a recent conversation with "The Sun," stated that he would love to have a singles match at All In, to tick it off his to-do list. However, he also expressed that he would be open to teaming up with his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members – Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta – for the event.

"I mean, like I would definitely love to have a singles match, you know, just because that would be really cool to have that like, to check that off my like personal to-do list or whatever. But, if not, like another eight-man tag with the Blackpool Combat Club."

The former ROH World Champion added that he is always keen to team with the rest of Blackpool Combat Club, as it's fun being surrounded by his friends.

"Whenever I'm in the ring with those guys, it's just fun because, like I just know this is just going to be fun because you know, you just look over it's like Mox and Bryan and Yuta and they're ... you're like, all this is great, like I'm surrounded up by all my friends."

At this year's All In pay-per-view, Castagnoli, along with Blackpool Combat Club's Moxley and Yuta, joined forces with Ortez and Santana to face Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor in a Stadium Stampede match. Castagnoli and co., though, were on the losing side at Wembley Stadium in August.

Castagnoli hasn't wrestled alongside his Blackpool Combat Club teammates for over a month, with them last teaming with each other back in October on "AEW Dynamite." The former WWE star has competed in the AEW Continental Classic recently and even had a chance at winning the AEW International title from Cassidy, which he lost.