Sonny Kiss Describes Her Interactions With CM Punk In AEW Locker Room

CM Punk divides opinion and made a few enemies during his stint in AEW, but one person who worked alongside him at the promotion, Sonny Kiss, has only good things to say about him.

Kiss was a recent guest on "WrestlingNewsCo" where she was asked about Punk signing with WWE. She revealed that the new WWE star was good to her during their time in AEW and even recalled one of the first conversations she had with the former AEW World Champion, where he showed kindness.

"Like I said, he's been nice to me. The first day I saw [when] he came to AEW, he pulled me aside and he was just asking me questions. He was just like, you know, 'I want to be respectful of you so how do I address you,' and things like that," said the former AEW star. "He was very kind to me and yeah I think that's amazing for him, so good for him, that's so cool."

Kiss believes that even though the former AEW star is a polarizing figure, what matters is if he can grow the business.

"That was really, really cool to see Punk have that return. He's very polarizing in pro wrestling, but, you know, I think Cody said it best — what's good for business is what's good for business. If he's going to elevate the company, why not?" asked Kiss.

She also stated that apart from Punk, AEW's EVPs were also nice to her during her four-year stint with the company, which ended earlier this year. She is currently a part of the Impact Wrestling roster and faced Knockouts Champion, Trinity, last month.