Tommy Dreamer Says Britt Baker Is Adding To The Disruptiveness Of AEW Locker Room

Tommy Dreamer feels that AEW star Britt Baker's recent tweet criticizing AEW management could work cause disruption in the promotion.

Baker, during this week's "AEW Dynamite," called out AEW on social media for not affording her promo time on AEW television in 2023. Dreamer discussed the comment by the former AEW Women's World Champion on "Busted Open," stating that it could be disruptive if it was a real criticism.

"I don't think AEW needs any negative. As of today, this is deemed a negative up until [if] this is the reveal. If this is the reveal then, we all got got," said Dreamer. "If it's not, then it needs to be handled, and if it's not handled, there will be more disruptiveness."

Dreamer gave the example of The Miz as someone who made it work and has lasted a long time in WWE despite being treated poorly by his peers in his early years in the promotion. Dreamer discussed how The Miz put his head down and worked hard despite being ostracized by the locker room.

"There's people who complained online about stuff in WWE, they were let go. There were, if I would say, hey, you don't understand what this person went through, I did because I lived it through him, and it was The Miz. The Miz was put through hell," said the former WWE star A different locker room, he was ostracized, you weren't allowed to speak, it was made horrible for that young man. I like Miz, Miz's my friend. From that, Miz has outlasted everybody. Did Miz go out on social media and say, 'I'm dressing in a broom closet'? Miz ate it and then continued his hard work and whatever little, stupid spots he's given, he got it over. And he's been there forever."

Baker hasn't got on the mic in AEW this year and hasn't wrestled since September when she lost the AEW TBS title match to Kris Statlander.