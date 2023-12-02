Drew McIntyre Responds To Being Left Off Poster For WWE Royal Rumble 2024

A little over three years ago, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania and seemed prime to carry the torch for WWE. Entering 2024, McIntyre has been shunned in favor of 22 other superstars on the poster for the upcoming Royal Rumble. The snub didn't go unnoticed on social media, with many criticizing WWE for leaving out the 2020 Royal Rumble winner from the poster. McIntyre himself shared his thoughts via X, writing, "Are you starting to understand my frustrations now?"

Are you starting to understand my frustrations now? https://t.co/UmqkCDCksV — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 1, 2023

Needless to say, the post intensified rumors of "The Scottish Warrior" leaving the WWE when his contract expires in April 2024. According to PWInsider, McIntyre and WWE have yet to engage in "deep discussions" regarding a contract extension and the report noted that the veteran wrestler "is more than willing to let his current deal lapse" so he could take a break to be with family after the recent death of his wife's sister. As such, it's in the realm of possibility that McIntyre wrestles his final match at WrestleMania 40 and takes a break to ponder his next move, which could include jumping ship to AEW, where several other former WWE Champions have found a home.

For context, the 2024 Royal Rumble poster includes Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, all four members of The Judgment Day, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, IYO SKY, AJ Styles, GUNTHER, and lastly, the returning CM Punk. Some other notable exclusions include Kevin Owens, Bayley, and 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura.