Daniel Cormier Likens CM Punk's WWE Return To UFC Hall Of Famer Coming Back

CM Punk shocked the world when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, marking his first appearance for the company since 2014. It's been well-documented how both parties ended the previous era of their relationship on bad terms, which is why UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has compared the return to an MMA star ever returning to Dana White's mixed martial arts promotion. The fighter discussed Punk's return on The MMA Hour, revealing that it made him think of Tito Ortiz.

"Tito Ortiz coming back because right now, Tito Ortiz doesn't really come around at all...There's not much mention made of him. He was like one of the biggest stars in the early days... Probably like a Tito Ortiz type of guy, a guy that left on bad terms."

Tito Ortiz left UFC in 2008, citing frustrations with the company's president, Dana White, as his reason for parting ways. The pair have yet to find any resolution following their feud, and it's unlikely that Ortiz will return to UFC anytime soon.

Punk's WWE return came after AEW fired him following alleged backstage confrontations at All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium. Punk has reportedly been on his best behavior since returning to WWE, and he's rumored to enter programs with CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the coming months. Furthermore, it's believed that he has a behavioral clause in his contract, though the current details of his deal have yet to be revealed.