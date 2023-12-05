Shawn Michaels Describes WWE Star As 'Special'

During a recent appearance on "Cheap Heat," WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels dubbed Dominik Mysterio as the "MVP of WWE" for 2023. Amidst the conversation, Michaels also offered praise for Mysterio's Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley, who currently reigns as the WWE Women's World Champion.

"She is a special athlete, [has] a look, a charisma, the it factor that we talk about. I didn't know that she was going to sort of mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable [in performing]," Michaels said. "I look at a lot of the women that are on the main roster now, the Biancas and the Charlottes, and again, a great number of them that were here [in 'NXT'], and just the presence and the comfort and the confidence that they have out there is just amazing to me, especially when you've gotten to see him from the beginning. Again, that's why [Triple H] and I are so into [working behind the scenes], because you get to be such a real part of their journey and it happens right in front of you."

When asked if he believes Ripley could be the all-time greatest woman in wrestling, Michaels noted that "The Eradicator" holds an unlimited amount of potential to claim that title one day. For right now, though, Micheals is looking forward to seeing Ripley continue to evolve and break out of her shell even more.

Ripley first arrived on the WWE scene in 2017, competing in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. After completing a four-year stint on the "WWE NXT" brand, Ripley received her official call up to the main roster ahead of WrestleMania 37, where she dethroned Asuka to become the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion. In the years following, Ripley adopted a more menacing attitude, becoming one of the prominent members of WWE's Judgment Day faction.

