Eric Bischoff Explains Why AEW Needs To Change Its Creative Direction

AEW wrestler and behind-the-scenes worker QT Marshall announced last week that he was leaving Tony Khan's promotion because the company was heading in a different direction. It's said that Marshall did not feel aligned with AEW's new vision of putting more emphasis on matches, similar to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, than storylines. On the latest episode of his "Strictly Business" podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the direction he feels AEW should be going in.

"It's going to come down to story and getting characters over and coming up with something other than dream matches of a 14-year-old wrestling fan's wet dream," Bischoff said.

Bischoff pointed out that Matt Hardy and former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., had recently voiced their concerns about Khan's booking. Hardy recently opened up about becoming frustrated with how he and his brother Jeff have been utilized. At the same time, Baker was critical of the lack of interview time she's been receiving compared to reigning AEW World Champion MJF and current AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage. Bischoff mentioned that it was a "really bad sign" that top talent was coming out and expressing those views in public. Bischoff feels it needs addressing.

"What Tony needs to do, as I've been saying for two years now, [is] story, character development," Bischoff explained. "Because the rest of this nonsense isn't working. It's just not."

